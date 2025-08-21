Fanatics Sportsbook is likely to be one of the platforms available for bettors in Missouri when sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, 2025.

Here is what Missouri residents should know about Fanatics Sportsbook as the launch date for Missouri sports betting draws closer.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook live in Missouri? No, but it likely will be before the end of 2025 Expected launch date Dec. 1, 2025 Possible Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo Fanatics Sportsbook frequently offers bonuses for new users in eligible states. Details for Missouri are still to be announced. Fanatics Sportsbook available states Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming

Is Fanatics Sportsbook legal in Missouri?

Fanatics Sportsbook has not launched in Missouri, but the brand is expected to operate in the state once sports betting officially goes live on Dec. 1. Fanatics did not apply for one of the available untethered licenses, so the sportsbook will have to partner with either a professional team or casino to launch in Missouri.

When will Fanatics Sportsbook be in Missouri?

Fanatics Sportsbook is expected to be live in Missouri when sports betting launches in the state on Dec. 1, 2025.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo: Pre-launch registration info

Some sportsbooks have special pre-launch deals ahead of going live in a state. While there's no word yet on the pre-launch deal for Fanatics in Missouri, the platform is likely to offer some sort of promotion closer to Dec. 1.

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code work?

It's not yet clear what the promotion offer will be in Missouri when the sportsbook goes live in the state. When new Fanatics Sportsbook users sign up in eligible states, they are generally offered a sign-up bonus, such as No Sweat Bets or bonus bets.

When more details of a Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code are available, we will keep you posted.

How to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

If you are in Missouri, you will not be able to sign up for an account until Fanatics Sportsbook becomes operational in the state. When it does, you will be able to register by creating an account, entering personal information, and making a first deposit.

Missouri sports teams to bet on

Although sports betting is not live in Missouri yet, there are plenty of teams in Missouri that bettors can make wagers on from legal locations.

Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)

The Chiefs have been one of the most prominent sports franchises nationally with three Super Bowl wins and five Super Bowl appearances since 2019. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are two of the most popular professional athletes in the country and continue to set NFL records as they attempt to claim a fourth Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have not partnered with a sportsbook yet but are likely to do so before sports betting goes live in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025.

St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)

The Cardinals the state's most popular MLB franchise but the Cardinals have not been to a World Series since 2013, when they lost to the Boston Red Sox. The team is currently in a state of transition as it builds towards the future.

Kansas City Royals (MLB)

Even though the Royals are not as popular as the Cardinals, they have had some recent success with World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, winning the latter against the New York Mets. The Royals have not partnered with a sportsbook yet.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup Final in 2019, defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. St. Louis has been a consistent playoff team over the last decade and is the state's lone professional hockey franchise. The Blues do not have a sportsbook partner yet ahead of Missouri sports betting going live.

Sporting KC (MLS)

One of two MLS franchises in the state, Sporting KC has been highly successful since its inception in 1995. The team has won two MLS Cups, most recently lifting the trophy in 2013. One interesting note is the team plays its games in Kansas, where sports betting is already legal. However, the administrative offices are in Missouri. Sporting KC will be able to partner with a sportsbook on the Missouri side when sports betting goes live in the state.

St. Louis City SC (MLS)

St. Louis broke out in its inaugural season as an expansion franchise in MLS, finishing first in the Western Conference. However, the team did not advance far in the MLS Cup playoffs. St. Louis City SC does not have a partner in place for Missouri's sports betting launch.

Kansas City Current (NWSL)

Mahomes and his wife are part of the ownership group for the Current, which means the Chiefs quarterback will have a hand in picking a sportsbook partner for the state's lone NWSL franchise. The Current are one of the best teams in the league this season and are hoping to win their first NWSL Championship. They reached the final in 2022 but lost to Portland Thorns FC.

Betting on college teams in Missouri

Some states do not allow bettors to make wagers on college sports teams located in their state. There's no word on whether Missouri will follow the same procedure. The Missouri Tigers are the most popular college team in the state, and Mizzou football has become a bigger national brand since joining the SEC in 2012. Mizzou basketball is also a widely recognized national brand and has a strong fan following, as there is no professional basketball team in the state.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Fanatics Sportsbook offers users plenty of tools to practice responsible gaming. These include setting betting activity alerts, deposit limits, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Fanatics also has contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, on its platforms for those who require additional assistance.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code FAQ

