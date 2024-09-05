Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Ahead of Ravens-Chiefs, you can take advantage of this welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Kansas City Chiefs open the NFL season on Thursday (8:20 p.m. ET) against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, kicking off their chase for an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.

To mark the occasion, Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new users an opportunity to redeem a lucrative welcome promo: Bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

This is one of the most unique offers in the industry, and you can claim it with just a few simple steps. Here’s everything you need to know to be set up in time for gameday.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

With the NFL just around the corner, bettors will want to make sure they’re up to speed on the latest promotions. Fanatics, a relative newcomer to the sports betting industry, is delivering a touchdown-sized offer ahead of Ravens-Chiefs.

Upon registering, new Fanatics Sportsbook users will have the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Fanatics promises to match users’ first wager in full (up to $100) for 10 straight days, provided each bet contains odds of -200 or longer.

For example, if you place a $10 bet, you’ll receive a $10 bonus for that day. And that’s the case regardless of whether your qualifying offer wins or loses.

Like most promos, bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and will not be included in your winnings. They’ll expire within seven days, so you may not want to wait too long to use them.

Bettors must be 21 years or older and physically present in one of the following states to be eligible: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Only a few simple steps are required to redeem this offer from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, verifying both your identity and location

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying bet of at least $5 on any sport (must contain odds of -200 or longer)

Receive a matching bonus bet, up to $100

Again, this Fanatics promo begins after placing your first wager. Anyone who takes full advantage of it can earn a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets over their first 10 days.

What can you bet on?

One way to celebrate the return of the NFL is by betting on the Ravens and Chiefs at Fanatics Sportsbook. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC title game, which Kansas City won 17-10.

The Ravens, led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and a dynamic defense, are among the top contenders to make Super Bowl LIX. But the road to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans still goes through the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first NFL team to three-peat.

No back-to-back champion has ever returned to the Super Bowl. So clearly, it’d take an historic run for the Chiefs to go the distance once more.

Kansas City has been installed as a 2.5-point favorite and -150 on the money line at Fanatics to beat Baltimore.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Ravens +125 +2.5 (-105) O 46.5 (-110) Chiefs -150 -2.5 (-115) U 46.5 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics may be a new player in the betting market, but it’s certainly no stranger to most sports fans. Fanatics has long been a household name in sports merchandising, chiseling out its identity through jerseys, hats and other fan apparel.

Where the sportsbook differentiates itself is its loyalty program. For every wager placed on Fanatics Sportsbook, bettors can earn rewards points called “FanCash.” These can then be converted back into bonus bets or merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites such as NFL Shop.

Another plus is the layout of the sportsbook, which is relatively easy to navigate. That said, it’s only accessible via mobile devices, a notable distinction from some of its competitors.

Users can bet on a broad range of markets, from the NFL and NBA to niche sports like table tennis.

Registration is safe, secure and generally takes only a few minutes. Customers have several different ways to make deposits, including credit card, PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay.

New users who want to take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome offer — bet and get up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days — may want to do so while it still lasts.