The Week 3 NFL schedule concludes with Bears vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, the perfect time to claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which unlocks up to $350 in FanCash for new users over their first 10 days. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point road favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds, while the over/under is 41 for this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions. You can also check out our fastest withdrawal betting sites before you deposit.

Bears vs. Eagles betting preview

Philadelphia has jumped out to a 2-0 start this season, picking up narrow victories over Washington and Tennessee. The Eagles used a late 2-point conversion stop to hold off the Commanders before scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of a 24-20 win over the Titans last week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has 467 passing yards and five touchdown passes so far this season.

Chicago opened the season with a 59-37 win at Carolina, but it suffered a 9-3 loss to Minnesota in Week 2. Quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in that loss. The Eagles are 4.5-point road favorites in the Week 3 NFL odds at Fanatics, while the over/under is 41. Bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash here:

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