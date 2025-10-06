Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season concludes with Chiefs vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football, another way to use the newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which now gives new users $250 in FanCash after betting $50. A pair of National League Division Series matchups, Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers, will also take place as online sports betting options. Start to earn your $250 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash wager of at least $10 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. When your wager settles (win or lose), you will be awarded with $50 FanCash. This process repeats for each of a user's first five days with Fanatics Sportsbook, for a potential of up to $250 FanCash. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in FanCash each day for your first five days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your five days begin the day you establish your account.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars betting preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Kansas City Chiefs, with Kansas City favored by 3.5 points at Fanatics Sportsbook. Jacksonville is 3-1 and coming off back-to-back victories. The Chiefs (2-2) are also coming off back-to-back wins, including defeating the Ravens, 37-20, last week, resembling the reigning AFC Champions for the first time for an entire game this season.

The Jaguars entered Week 5 with the No. 5 scoring defense, and that unit will be crucial to Jacksonville's chances of winning on Monday. Neither Brian Thomas Jr. nor Travis Hunter has been stellar to open the season, yet the Jaguars are 3-1. Patrick Mahomes is averaging 234.8 passing yards per game, the lowest of his nine-year career, and his passing yards over/under is 245.5 yards at Fanatics for Monday Night Football. Claim your $250 in Fancash here:

Monday MLB betting

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Los Angeles Dodgers after dropping the opener at home, 5-3, on Saturday. The Phillies scored the game's first three runs in Game 1 before the Los Angeles comeback, highlighted by Teoscar Hernandez's three-run home run in the seventh inning for the game's final runs. The Dodgers are starting Blake Snell, who allowed two runs over seven innings against the Reds in the Wild Card round and had a 2.35 ERA this season. The Phillies are starting Jesus Luzardo, who went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA this season. The Dodgers are -130 favorites, with the Phillies as +110 underdogs in the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for a 6:08 p.m. ET start.

The Brewers, who had the best record in baseball at 97-65 this season, took Game 1, 9-3, against the Cubs. Game 2 is set for 9:08 p.m. ET on Monday, with the Brewers likely to employ a bullpen game approach. The Cubs are starting Shota Imanaga, who went 9-8 with 3.73 ERA this season. The Brewers are -125 favorites, with the Cubs as +105 underdogs at Fanatics. Claim your $250 in Fancash here:

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.