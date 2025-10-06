Week 5 of the NFL season concludes on Monday Night Football, first giving sports bettors another chance to capitalize on the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, where you bet $50, get $250 in FanCash. Superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will be on the field for Chiefs vs. Jaguars on MNF. Claim your $250 in bonus FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Monday Night Football betting preview

The Chiefs defeating the Giants in Week 3 wasn't going to eliminate potential concerns about Kansas City dropping the first two games of the season. However, last week's 37-20 victory over the Ravens showcases the Super Bowl-caliber franchise the Chiefs remain. Patrick Mahomes completed 25 of 37 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns as he was clearly thrilled to have Xavier Worthy back. Worthy suffered a shoulder injury three plays into Week 1 after colliding with Travis Kelce on a route, and the 22-year-old had five receptions for 83 yards while having a 35-yard run despite playing just 59% of snaps in his return.

Worthy could be in line for an even larger workload to bolster the Kansas City offense, which scored more than 22 points for the first time all season last week. While Kansas City ranks 14th in scoring (24.3 points per game), its ranks eighth in scoring defense, allowing 19 ppg. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are 16th in scoring at 24 ppg and fifth defensively, allowing 18 ppg. The Jaguars have allowed more than 21 points only once this season.

The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 46 points. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. has the best anytime touchdown scorer odds at +125, followed by Worthy (+155) and Travis Kelce (+180) for Monday Night Football NFL player props at Fanatics. Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to wager on Monday Night Football here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.