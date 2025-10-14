Sports bettors have multiple ways to utilize the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and earn $250 in FanCash after betting $50 on Tuesday. Today marks the start of a five-day run of college football along with Dodgers vs. Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS. Earn your $250 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

You must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in FanCash each day for your first five days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your five-day period begins the day you establish your account.

Tuesday betting preview

Dodgers vs. Brewers, 8:08 p.m. ET

The Dodgers barely held on for their Game 1 victory with a 2-1 win after Blake Treinen struck out Brice Turang with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday. The Los Angeles bullpen nearly spoiled a dominant eight-inning performance from Blake Snell, holding the Brewers to only one base runner over his 24 outs. Milwaukee, which was third in baseball at 4.98 runs per game during the season, won't have much time to dwell on its dismal first eight innings, but hopes to build some momentum after having four players reach base in the ninth inning.

The Brewers are starting Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA ) as they look to avoid dropping the first two games of the series at home. The 29-year-old hasn't been great this postseason, though, sporting a 4.66 ERA in two starts. The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA), who had the fourth-best ERA in baseball this season. The 27-year-old has a 2.53 ERA in two postseason starts this year. For MLB betting, the Dodgers are -125 favorites, with the Brewers as +105 underdogs, with an over/under set at 7.5 runs in the latest MLB odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Tuesday college football betting

The first Tuesday action of the college football season arrives with a three-game slate, including New Mexico State vs. Liberty at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Both Liberty and New Mexico State are coming off wins in their last contest, with Liberty defeating UTEP, 19-8, on Wednesday and New Mexico State knocking off Sam Houston, 37-10, on Oct. 2 before a bye last week. Both teams are 1-1 in Conference USA play this season. Liberty is 2-0 all-time against New Mexico State, but Tuesday marks their first meeting since 2019. Liberty is a 9.5-point favorite at home in the latest Tuesday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

In additional college football betting options, South Alabama (-7.5) hosts Arkansas State in Sun Belt play at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Western Kentucky (-10) wrapping up the trio of games against Florida International at 8 p.m. ET. The Arkansas State vs. South Alabama over/under is set at 59 points, while the Western Kentucky vs. Florida International over/under is set at 56 points in a pair of expected high-scoring contests.

Week 7 NFL betting

The early lines are out for the Week 7 NFL schedule, and the initial indications are that sportsbooks are expecting many close contests this week. Nearly half (7 of 15) NFL games have a point spread of 3 or below, including Falcons vs. 49ers (-3), Commanders (-2.5) vs. Cowboys and Eagles (-2) vs. Vikings in Week 7 NFL betting. The Eagles had the mini bye after playing on Thursday Night Football, but they probably didn't enjoy their time off after a shocking 34-17 loss to the Giants, where their offense seemed unable to generate many threatening opportunities throughout the contest. Meanwhile, the Vikings had a full bye after a 21-17 win over the Browns in London.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.