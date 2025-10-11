Saturday features another jam-packed slate of top college football action with top-25 matchups and crucial conference contests throughout the day and the night. Fanatics Sportsbook offers one of the best ways to get in the action with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users $250 in FanCash after betting $50. Use this for games such as Michigan vs. USC and Georgia vs. Auburn on Saturday night. Start to earn your $250 in FanCash with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash wager of at least $10 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. When your wager settles (win or lose), you will be awarded with $50 FanCash. This process repeats for each of a user's first five days with Fanatics Sportsbook, for a potential of up to $250 FanCash. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

You must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in FanCash each day for your first five days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your five days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to starting earning FanCash:

Saturday college football betting preview

The Florida Gators continue their gauntlet of SEC play with their fourth straight game against a top-10 ranked team. After falling to No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Miami on the road, Florida defeated No. 9 Texas and Arch Manning, 29-21, at home last week to snap a four-game losing streak. They'll travel to play No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas A&M is 5-0 and coming off a 31-9 win over Mississippi State last week to improve to 2-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M is favored by 7.5 points, with an over/under set for 46.5 points in the latest Week 7 college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Florida isn't the only high-profile SEC matchup on the night slate. Auburn (3-2) hosts No. 10 Georgia (4-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia has won each of the last eight head-to-head matchups, all by at least seven points. The Bulldogs are only 3.5-point favorites for Saturday night. No. 15 Michigan vs. USC (-2.5) and South Carolina vs. LSU (-8.5) are other intriguing Week 7 college football games for college football bettors. Claim your $250 in Fancash here:

Week 6 NFL betting

The Arizona Cardinals had a crushing loss to the Titans last week, falling 22-21 to the previously winless squad after allowing 16 points in the fourth quarter. Arizona appeared on its way to securing the victory when Emari Demercado broke away for a would-be 72-yard touchdown run, before the running back dropped the ball before the end zone and turned the ball over, which catapulted the final 16-0 run for the Titans. The Cardinals (2-3) will try to shake that off on the road against the Colts, who have been the biggest surprise of the 2025 NFL season during their 4-1 start.

The Colts are 7-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Titans are 4.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, as they look to carry that momentum into turning their season around. Other intriguing Week 6 NFL betting options include Bengals vs. Packers (-14) and 49ers vs. Buccaneers (-3) at 4:25 p.m. ET, leading into Lions vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is a 2-point favorite at home in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Fanatics. Claim your $250 in Fancash here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.