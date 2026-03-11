The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash immediately for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA game of the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are 3.5-point underdogs, will visit the Orlando Magic. A late NBA game will pit the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 2.5-point underdogs, against the Los Angeles Clippers. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash Immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday betting preview

In perhaps the biggest NBA game of the night, the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25) will travel to take on the Orlando Magic (35-28). The Magic are on a roll, having won four in a row. The Cavs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Magic. In another angle, the total for this game is 226, and the total has gone over in four of Cavaliers' last five games on the road.

Also on Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 2.5-point underdogs. will visit the Los Angeles Clippers. The Timberwolves are on the back end of a back-to-back in which they lost 106-120 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Timberwolves are just 1-6 ATS against the Clippers in their last seven on the road. The total for this game is 225.5, and the total has gone under in six straight Timberwolves games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides numerous options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers a number options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.