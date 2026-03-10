The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash Immediately for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. In the NBA game of the day, the Boston Celtics, who are 3.5-point underdogs, will visit the San Antonio Spurs. A late NBA game will pit the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 2.5-point favorites, against the Los Angeles Lakers. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash Immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday betting preview

In perhaps the biggest NBA game of the night, the Boston Celtics will travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are 3.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 222.5. The total has gone under in five of the Celtics' last five games. The Spurs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games at home against the Celtics.

Also on Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 2.5-point favorites. will visit the Los Angeles Lakers, who could be without LeBron James, who is questionable with a knee and elbow injury. The Lakers are 5-2 in their last seven games played on a Tuesday. The total for the game is 233.5, and it has gone under in five of the Timberwolves' last six road games against the Lakers. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers numerous options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.