The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash immediately for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. The Denver Nuggets, who are 2.5-point favorites, will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the biggest NBA games of the day, while the college basketball schedule is headlined by conference tournament title games in the ACC, Big 12 and Big East. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday betting preview

The Brooklyn Nets (42-25, 18-16 away) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (15-51, 10-23 home) at 1 p.m. ET. The 76ers are 12-5 straight up in their last 17 games when playing at home against the Nets. The total is 216, and the total has gone Over in seven of the 76ers' last nine games played on a Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets (41-26, 23-13 away) are 2.5-point favorites as they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25, 22-12 home). The Nuggets are 1-1 against the Lakers this season. The Nuggets are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games when playing on the road against the Lakers.

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Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers a number of options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.