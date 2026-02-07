The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash, giving you a sizeable safety net for the 2026 Big Game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Sunday. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $100 back in FanCash daily here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL betting preview

The Seahawks had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 17.1 points per game this season, and that unit especially dominated late into the year. Outside of two games against the Rams, who had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, the Seahawks only allowed one touchdown over the other six games over an eight-game period, including a 41-6 win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round. Defensively, Seattle ranks fourth in the league in yards per play (4.7) and seventh in yards per game (293.2). But the Seahawks aren't a team completely reliant on their defense to win games, as they pair that elite defense with the No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 29.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 17.3 points per game. They've held all three of their postseason opponents below this average as well, allowing only two touchdowns in three postseason games. New England is coming off a 10-7 win at Denver last week, and unlike Seattle's run to the end, the Patriots needed a road victory to make the 2026 Big Game. For NFL betting, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, with an over/under set at 45.5 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

