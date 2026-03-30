The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. One of the nationally televised NBA games on the slate is the Philadelphia 76ers (-2) against the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the night, the Chicago Bulls (29-45, 11-25 away) will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (56-18, 28-7 home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs are currently 18.5-point favorites. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA betting preview

The NBA schedule features seven games on Monday, including the 76ers vs Heat. In spread betting, the 76ers are 2-point favorites, and the total is set at 246.5. These two teams have played twice this season, splitting the season series 1-1. The 76ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Another nationally televised game pits the Chicago Bulls against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs lead the season series 1-0, as the Spurs won 121-117 on November 10. The total has gone over in each of the Spurs' last five games when playing at home against the Bulls, the total is 244.5.

Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.