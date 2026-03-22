The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. The Portland Trail Blazers, who are 8.5-point underdogs, will face the Denver Nuggets. Also on Sunday, the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Boston Celtics (-10.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday betting preview

The Portland Trail Blazers (35-36, 17-20 Away) will visit the Denver Nuggets (43-28, 20-13 Home) at 5 p.m. ET. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Nuggets winning the last game, 157-103. The over/under is 240.5, and the total has gone over in seven of the Nuggets' last eight games against the Blazers. The Blazers have won three straight games heading into this matchup.

Also on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28, 19-15 Away) will take on the Boston Celtics (47-23, 24-10 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the second time this season, and the Timberwolves won the first matchup, 119-115. The Celtics have won four straight games heading into this matchup with the Wolves. The Celtics have won 18 straight home games against the Timberwolves dating back to 2005. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.