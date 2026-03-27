The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. The nationally-televised NBA game on the slate is the Miami Heat (+5.5) against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder will also visit the Bulls (+19.5) at 8 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

The NBA schedule features 10 games on Friday, including the Heat vs Cavaliers. In spread betting, the Heat are 5.5-point underdogs, and the total is set at 242.5. The total has gone Over in five of the Heat's last six games. These two teams will meet for the fourth time this season, and the Heat currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavs. The Heat are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games when playing on the road against the Cavs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides numerous options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.