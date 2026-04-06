The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. There are five NBA games on tap, including the New York Knicks and red-hot Atlanta Hawks (-1.5) at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the day, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (-8.5). The over/under for 76ers vs. Spurs is 237.5 points, up three from the opening line. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

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Monday NBA betting preview

Monday night, the 76ers will take on the Spurs. The Spurs are an 8.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 237. The Spurs lost their last game, but before that, won nine straight. The Spurs lead the season series 1-9 with a 131-91 blowout win coming on March 3. The total has gone over in five of the Spurs' last five games when playing at home against the 76ers.

The Knicks (50-28, 21-19 Away) face the Hawks (45-33, 23-16 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The season series is tied -1-1, with the Hawks winning the most recent matchup, 111-99, on January 2. The Knicks have won two straight games, while the Hawks have won four straight and eight of their last 10. The Knicks are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games against the Hawks. The Hawks are 16-4 ATS in their last 20 games and are 1.5-point favorites in the Monday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.