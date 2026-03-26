The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. The nationally-televised NBA game on the slate is the New York Knicks (-1.5) against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET. The Pelicans will also visit the Pistons(-5.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday betting preview

The NBA features three games on Thursday, including Knicks vs Hornets. In spread betting, the Knicks are 1.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 223.5. These two teams will meet for the third time this season, and the Knicks currently hold a 2-0 lead over the Hornets. However, the Hornets are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games at home. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.