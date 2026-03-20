The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. The New York Knicks, who are 17.5-point favorites, will face the Brooklyn Nets. Also on Friday, the red-hot Atlanta Hawks will take on the Houston Rockets (-4.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday betting preview

The New York Knicks (49-19, 23-11 Away) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (17-52, 9-25 Home) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the season series 3-0. The over/under is 214, and the total has gone under in the last four Nets games. The Knicks have won four straight games heading into this matchup.

Also on Friday, the Atlanta Hawks (38-31, 19-15 Away) will take on the Houston Rockets (41-27, 23-10 Home). The teams will meet for the second time this season, and the Rockets won the first matchup, 104-86. The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites, while the total is 227.5. The Hawks have won 11-straight games, while the Rockets have lost three of five games. The Hawks are 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers several options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.