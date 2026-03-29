The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. One of the nationally televised NBA games on the slate is the New York Knicks against the Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder (58-16) are coming off an 18-point win over the Bulls on Friday, their 13th win in 14 games. The Warriors will also visit the Nuggets (-12.5) at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The NBA schedule features eight games on Sunday, including the Knicks vs Thunder. In spread betting, the Thunder are 8.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 223.5. The total has gone Over in six of Thunder's last eight games against the Knicks. The Knicks will be without Landry Shamet (knee) and Miles McBride (sports hernia), who is close to returning. The Thunder were without All-Star Chet Holmgren (right hip contusion) in Friday's win.

Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.