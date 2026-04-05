The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. There are 11 NBA games on tap, including LeBron James and the depleted Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) vs. the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later in the NBA, the Houston Rockets (-3.5) will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Lakers (50-27, 24-15 Away) face the Mavericks (24-53, 14-25 Home) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the season series 3-0 and won the most recent matchup, 124-104, on Feb. 13. James scored 28 points in the Lakers' win. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will both be sidelined for the rest of the regular season. The Mavericks are coming off a loss to the Magic, 138-127, despite rookie Cooper Flagg's career-high 51 points. The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Mavericks, and are 1.5-point favorites in the Sunday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.