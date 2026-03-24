The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. The Orlando Magic, who are 10.5-point underdogs, will face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Also on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns (+5.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday betting preview

The Orlando Magic (38-33, 16-17 Away) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27, 22-13 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Cavs lead the season series 2-1, with the Magic winning the last game, 128-122. The Cavaliers are 10.5-point favorites and the total is 231. The total has gone over in seven of Magic's last nine games, and the total has gone over in four of the Cavaliers' last six games.

Also on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets (44-28, 23-15 Away) will take on the Phoenix Suns (40-32, 23-14 Home) at 11 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the third time this season, with the Nuggets winning the first two games. The total is 233.5, and the total has gone over in 11 of the Nuggets' last 12 games on the road. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides numerous options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.