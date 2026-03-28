The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. The nationally-televised NBA game on the slate is the Detroit Pistons (-1.5) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. ET. The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham (lungs), and the Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards (knee). The Jazz will also visit the Suns (-16.5) at 10 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

The NBA schedule features 10 games on Saturday, including the Pistons vs Timberwolves. In spread betting, the Pistons are 1.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 222.5. The Pistons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Timberwolves. The total has gone Under in four of the Pistons' last five games when playing on the road against the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves are 4-1 since Anthony Edwards was ruled out because of inflammation in his right knee. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.