The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. The Detroit Pistons, who are 15.5-point favorites, will face the Washington Wizards. Later on in the night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Miami Heat (-2.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday betting preview

The Detroit Pistons (49-19, 23-11 Away) will visit the Washington Wizards (16-52, 11-24 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the season series 2-1 after winning 130-117 on March 17. The over-under is 229, and the total has gone over in the last five Pistons games. The Wizards have lost their last 13 games overall.

Also on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers (44-25, 21-13 Away) will take on the Miami Heat (38-31, 23-12 Home). The teams will meet for the second time this season, and the Lakers won the first matchup, 130-120. The Heat are 2.5-point favorites, while the total is 239.5. The Lakers have covered the spread in seven straight games. The total has gone over in five of the Heat's last seven games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers several options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.