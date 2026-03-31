The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. There are seven NBA games on tap, and two of them are nationally-televised. The New York Knicks will face the Houston Rockets (+1.5) at 7 p.m. ET, while the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the surging L.A. Clippers (-4.5) at 11 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The NBA schedule features seven games on Monday, including the 76ers vs Heat. In spread betting, the Rockets are 1-point favorites, and the total is 217.5. The Knicks lead the season series 1-0, with a win on February 21, 108-106. The total has gone over in four of the last five games for the Rockets.

Another nationally-televised game pits the Blazers against the Clippers. The Clippers lead the season series 2-0, as the Spurs won 119-103 on December 26. The Clippers are red hot and on a five-game winning streak. The Clippers are 11-1 in their last 12 home games against the Blazers. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.