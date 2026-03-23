The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. The San Antonio Spurs, who are 4.5-point favorites, will face the Miami Heat. Also on Monday, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks (+2.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday betting preview

The San Antonio Spurs (53-18, 24-11 Away) will visit the Miami Heat (38-33, 23-13 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the season series 1-0, winning the last game, 107-101. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites and the total is 240.5. The total has gone Over in five of the Heat's last six games. The Spurs have won five straight games, while the Heat have lost four of five.

Also on Monday, the Golden State Warriors (33-38, 14-23 Away) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (23-48, 14-22 Home) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the third time this season, with each team winning one matchup. The Warriors are 0-7 against the spread in their last seven road games against the Mavericks. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.