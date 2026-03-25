The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. MLB Opening Day features Yankees vs. Giants, which starts at 8:05 p.m. ET. The NBA also offers a blockbuster matchup when the Thunder (-2.5) visit Boston to take on the Celtics. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5 and get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday betting preview

The MLB season starts today with Yankees vs. Giants at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -124 favorites, while the total is seven runs. In a battle of aces, Yankees pitcher Max Fried will face Giants pitcher Logan Webb. In Max Fried's final spring outing, he issued four walks through five innings, while Logan Webb was pulled after 4.1 innings after allowing eight hits and six runs.



Also on Wednesday, the NBA slate features a potential NBA Finals preview with the Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) visiting the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the second time this season, after the Thunder won the first game, 104-102. The Thunder have won 12 straight games and are the top team in the West, while the Celtics have won four of five and are the top team in the East. The total is 218.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get $200 in FanCash with a $5 wager:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.