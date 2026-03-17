The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 9.5-point favorites, will face the Orlando Magic in one of the biggest games of the day, while the San Antonio Spurs will take on the Sacramento Kings. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday betting preview

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15, 24-8 Away) will visit the Orlando Magic (38-29, 21-11 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Thunder lead the season series 1-0 after blowing out the Magic, 128-92, on February 2. The total is 221.5, and the total has gone under in six of Thunder's last seven games. The Thunder are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Magic

Also on Monday, the San Antonio Spurs (50-18, 23-11 Away) will take on the Sacramento Kings (18-51, 12-23 Home). The teams will meet for the second time this season; the Spurs have won both games, including a 139-122 victory on February 22. The Spurs are 14.5-point favorites, while the total is 234.5. The total has gone over in seven of the Kings' last seven home games against the Spurs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers several options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.