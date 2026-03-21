The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 21.5-point favorites, will face the Washington Wizards. Also on Saturday, the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic (+2.5). Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 in FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday betting preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15, 26-8 Away) will visit the Washington Wizards (16-53, 11-25 Home) at 5 p.m. ET. The Thunder lead the season series 1-0. The over/under is 229, and the total has gone under in eight of the Thunder's last nine games. The Thunder have won 10 straight games heading into this matchup.

Also on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers (45-25, 22-13 Away) will take on the Orlando Magic (38-31, 21-12 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The teams will meet for the second time this season, and the Magic won the first matchup, 110-109. The Orlando Magic will have their hands full with Luka Doncic, who scored 60 points in the Lakers' 134-126 win over the Heat. The Lakers have failed to cover the spread in their last eight games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.