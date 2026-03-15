The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 8.5-point underdogs, will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the biggest NBA games of the day, while the college basketball schedule is headlined by conference tournament championship games in the SEC and Big Ten. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-26, 19-14 Away) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15, 28-6 Home) at 1 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves lead the season series 2-1, beating the Thunder 123-111 on January 30th. The Thunder are coming in red hot, having won five straight games. The total is 225, and four of Thunder's last five games have gone under the total.

Also on Sunday, the SEC championship is on the line when the Arkansas Razorbacks (26-7, 11-7 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (25-8, 13-5 SEC). The teams will meet for the second time this season; the Razorbacks beat the Commodores 93-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Vanderbilt is a -2.5 point favorite, while the total is 166. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers a number of options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.