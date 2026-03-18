The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. The Golden State Warriors, who are 13.5-point underdogs, will face the Boston Celtics, while the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday betting preview

The defending champion Golden State Warriors (33-35, 14-20 Away) will visit the Boston Celtics (45-23, 23-10 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the season series 1-0 after beating the Warriors, 121-110, on February 20. The total is 216.5, and the total has gone over in four of the Warriors' last five games. The Warriors are also 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Celtics.

Also on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers (43-25, 20-13 Away) will take on the Houston Rockets (41-26, 23-9 Home). The teams will meet for the third time this season. Each team has won one game this season, including a Lakers 100-92 victory on March 17. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites, while the total is 222.5. The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Rockets. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers several options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.