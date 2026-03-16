The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. The Golden State Warriors, who are 7.5-point favorites, will face the Washington Wizards in one of the biggest NBA games of the day, while the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet $5, get $200 FanCash immediately:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday betting preview

The Golden State Warriors (32-35, 13-20 Away) will visit the Washington Wizards 16-50, 11-22 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. This is the first time these two teams have met this season. Both teams have lost five straight games. The Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Wizards. The total is 232, and the total has gone over in 10 of the Warriors' last 14 games.

Also on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-25, 19-13 Away) take on the Houston Rockets (41-25, 23-8 Home). The teams will meet for the second time this season; the Rockets beat the Lakers 119-96 in the last matchup on December 26th. The Rockets are 2.5 point favorites, while the total is 226. The Lakers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games against the Rockets. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides a number of options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers a number of options like the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.