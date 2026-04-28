The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The 76ers will visit the Celtics (-11.5) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Also, the Hawks will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks (-6.5). In the final game of the night, the Trail Blazers will take on the Spurs (-11.5), who have Victor Wembanyama (concussion) back. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 22-19 Away) will take on the Boston Celtics (56-26, 30-11 Home) on Tuesday. The Celtics are 11.5-point favorites and the over/under is 213.5. The total has gone Under in six of the Celtics' last seven games against the 76ers. The Celtics are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

At NBA betting sites, the Knicks will look to break the 2-2 series tie with the 76ers at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds. The over-under is 214.5 points, and the total has gone Under in four of the Hawks' last five road games against the Knicks. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.