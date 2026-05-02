The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Saturday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In a Game 7 winner-take-all, the 76ers visit the Celtics (-7, 205) in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. In the MLB, the Dodgers travel to take on the Cardinals (+115). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Saturday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers defeated the Celtics, 106-93, on Friday, with Tyrese Maxey leading the way for the 76ers with 30 points, and Jaylen Brown leading the way for the Celtics with 18. The Celtics are 7-point favorites, and the total is set at 205. The total has gone Under in eight of the Celtics' last nine games against the 76ers.

In the MLB, the Dodgers and the Cardinals meet for the second time this season. The Cardinals won the first matchup, 7-2, on Friday night. The Dodgers are -140 favorites on Saturday, even though the Cardinals are riding a five-game winning streak.

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Responsible Gaming

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