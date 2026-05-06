The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The 76ers will face the Knicks (-7.5) in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves, who stole Game 1, will visit the Spurs (-9.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 22-19 Away) and New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home) will meet in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is 215.5. The 76ers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Knicks. The Knicks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games at home.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, 23-18 Away) visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 32-8 Home) in Game 2 of the Western Conference second round. The Spurs are 9.5-point favorites and the over/under is 215.5. Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable for Game 2. The Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.