The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are two NBA Play-In Tournament games, the first between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The late NBA Play-In game pits the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5). The highest over/under on the NBA odds board is 224.5 points in Magic vs. 76ers. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday betting preview

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic (45-37, 19-20 Away) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home) in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Magic have won four of their last five games while the 76ers have lost three of their last five. The Magic are 1-5 ATS in their last six games when playing on the road against the 76ers. The total is 224.5, with the total going Under in five of the 76ers' last seven games against the Magic.

In the late play-in game, the Golden State Warriors (37-45, 15-26 Away) will visit theLos Angeles Clippers (42-40, 23-18 Home). The Clippers are 5.5-point favorites and the total is 221.5. The Warriors are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers. The total has gone under in seven of the Clippers' last eight games against the Warriors. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.