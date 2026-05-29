Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Reds-Braves Friday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. In the NHL Playoffs, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway when the Canadiens and Hurricanes (-250) face off in Carolina at 8 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Braves (-139) are favored to beat the Reds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Thursday MLB, NHL betting preview

The Atlanta Braves (38-19, 21-9 Away) will head to Cincinnati to face off with the Reds (29-26, 14-12 Home) at 6:40 p.m. ET. This is the first game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Braves will send Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Reds will counter with Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts). Atlanta is 7-2 in its last nine games against the Reds, and the total has gone Over in six of the Braves' last seven games on the road.

In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens' season is on the line, down 3-1 in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes (-250). The total has gone Under four of Montreal's last five games and the total is 5.5. The Hurricanes are 12-1 in their last 13 games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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