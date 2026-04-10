The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Cavaliers vs. Hawks (-8.5) tips at 7 p.m. ET. The first golf major of the season is also underway in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy (+250) topped the leaderboard after Round 1. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29, 25-15 Away) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (45-35, 23-17 Home). The Hawks are 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 215.5. The Cavaliers have won four straight games, while the Hawks have lost two straight. The Hawks are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games. Jarrett Allen (knee), Thomas Bryant (calf), and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) are all out for the Cavaliers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33, 22-18 Away) will face the Houston Rockets (51-29, 29-10 Home) at 9:30 p.m. ET. The season series is tied 1-1 between these two teams. The Rockets have won their last eight games. and are 10.5-point favorites in the Friday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.