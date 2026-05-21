Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Cavaliers-Knicks, Blue Jays-Yankees, NHL

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway when the Cavaliers and Knicks (-6.5) face off at Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET. In baseball, the Blue Jays will visit the Yankees (-171). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA, MLB betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) will head to New York City to face off with the New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home). The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is 216.5. The Knicks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games at home and the total has gone over in five of the last seven Knicks games.

In the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the New York Yankees. This is the last game of a four-game series; the Blue Jays won Game 3 by a score of 2-1. The Yankees are 11-2 in their last 13 games at home and 5-2 in their last seven home games against Toronto. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.