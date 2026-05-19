The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway when the Cavaliers and Knicks (-8) face off in New York at 8 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Blue Jays will visit the Yankees (-135). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Tuesday NBA, MLB betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) will head to Madison Square Garden to face off with the New York Knicks (53-29, 30-10 Home). The Knicks are 7-point favorites and the over/under is 217.5. These two teams played three times in the regular season, with the Knicks winning twice.

In the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays (21-26, 8-15 Away) will play the New York Yankees (29-19, 15-6 Home). This is the second game of a three-game series; the Yankees won Game 1 by a score of 7-6. The Yankees are 10-1 in their last 11 games at home. The total has gone Over in four of the New York Yankees' last five games against Toronto. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.