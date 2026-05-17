The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the MLB, the Subway Series continues as the Yankees visit the Mets (-115). It's also Game 7 in the NBA playoffs when the Cavaliers visit the Pistons (-4.5) at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA, PGA betting preview

The Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pistons beat the Cavaliers, 115-94, on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points, while James Harden led the way for the Cavaliers with 23. The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites and the total is 206.5. The Cavaliers are 1-6 straight-up in their last seven road games.

In the final round of the PGA Championship 2026, Alex Smalley is 6-under through three rounds, up two shots on the rest of the field. Ludvig Aberg (-4), Jon Rahm (-4), Rory McIlroy (-3) and Xander Schauffele (-3) are all within three strokes of the lead. Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, is at 1-under for the tournament. Smalley is the +480 favorite (risk $100 to win $480) in the 2026 PGA Championship odds heading into Sunday, followed by Aberg and Rahm at +550 and McIlroy (+700). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.