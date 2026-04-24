The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Celtics (-7.5), who dropped their last home game, will take on the 76ers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET. Later in the night, the Lakers will face the Rockets (-8.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics (56-26, 26-15 Away) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers beat the Celtics, 111-97, on Tuesday. VJ Edgecombe led the 76ers with 30 points, while Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36. The Celtics are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games. The total is 215.5, and the Under has hit in five of the Celtics' last seven games.

The final game of the night is between the Los Angeles Lakers (53-29, 25-16 Away) and Houston Rockets (52-30, 30-11 Home). The Lakers lead the series 2-0 after winning Game 2, 101-94, on Wednesday, led by 28 points from LeBron James. The Lakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.