The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Celtics (-7.5) will visit the 76ers in the NBA Playoffs 2026. In the final game of the night, the Lakers will take on the Rockets (-4.5). The over/under for Lakers vs. Rockets is 205.5 points. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Boston Celtics (56-26, 26-15 Away), who now trail 2-1 in the series, will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home). The Celtics (-7.5) are favored on the road and the total is 213.5. The total has gone Under in nine of 76ers' last 10 games. The 76ers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

At NBA betting sites, the Lakers will take on the Rockets in the final game of the night. The Rockets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds. The over-under is 205.5 points, and the total has gone Under in six of the Lakers' last seven games. The Lakers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.