The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Tuesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The 76ers will take on the Celtics (-13.5), who hold a 1-0 series lead, at 7 p.m. ET. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs (-11.5) will take the floor next against the Hawks at 8 p.m. ET. In the final game of the night, the Rockets (-4.5) will face the Lakers at 10:30 ET. The over/under for total points scored in Lakers vs. Rockets is 207.5. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Tuesday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the 76ers (45-37, 22-19 Away) will visit the Celtics (56-26, 30-11 Home) at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics crushed the 76ers in Game 1, 123-91, led by Jaylen Brown's 26 points. The Celtics are a 13.5-point favorite and the total is 216.5. The total has gone under in six of the 76ers' last seven games on the road. The Celtics are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games.

The last game of the night is the Rockets (52-30, 22-19 Away) against the Lakers (53-29, 28-13 Home). The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The Lakers won Game, 1 107-98 on Sunday, led by 27 points from Luke Kennard. In Game 2, the Rockets are 4.5-point favorites and the total is 207.5. The Rockets hope to have Kevin Durant (knee) back, who is day-to-day. The Rockets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against the Lakers. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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