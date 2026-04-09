The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. There are six NBA games on tap, including the nationally-televised Celtics vs. Knicks (-4.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The first golf major of the season also begins today in Augusta, Ga., where defending champion Rory McIlroy (+1300) will attempt to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday NBA betting preview

Thursday night, the Boston Celtics (54-25, 26-14 Away) will take on the New York Knicks (51-28, 28-9 Home). The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 215.5. The Celtics have won four straight games, while the Knicks have won three straight games. The Celtics are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games. Jalen Brown is questionable for the Celtics game against the Knicks due to left Achilles tendinitis.

The Los Angeles Lakers (50-29, 24-16 Away) will face the Golden State Warriors (37-42, 22-18 Home) at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers lead the season series 2-1, with the Lakers winning the most recent matchup, 129-101 on February 28. The Lakers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games on the road and 4.5-point Underdogs in the Thursday NBA betting odds. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.