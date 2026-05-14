The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Thursday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the MLB, the Atlanta Braves (-163) are going for the series sweep over the Chicago Cubs. In the late MLB game, the Dodgers are -174 favorites over the Giants at 10:10 p.m. ET. The 2026 PGA Championship also began on Thursday morning, giving you plenty of live betting options. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Thursday MLB, PGA Championship betting preview

The Chicago Cubs (27-16, 9-11 Away) will visit the Atlanta Braves (30-13, 14-6 Home) for the final game of a three-game series. The Braves have taken the first two and are -161 favorites to take the third. The Braves are 4-1 SU in their last five games. The total has been set at 7.5, and the total has gone Under in nine of the Braves' last nine games when playing at home against the Cubs.

Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second PGA Championship in a row when he takes part in the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa. Scheffler enters as the +390 favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (+950), Cameron Young (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1800). Scheffler is set to tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET, alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose.

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