Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Cubs-Giants, Mets-Padres MLB Sunday

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. In the MLB, San Francisco will send Trevor McDonald to the mound (2-3, 4.50 ERA) against the Cubs (-118), who will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA). Elsewhere in the MLB, the Mets will send Sean Manaea to the mound (0-1, 5.08 ERA) against the Padres (-152), who will counter with Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.31 ERA). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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Sunday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs close out their series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago enters as a -118 favorite, sending Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA) to the mound against Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.50 ERA), and neither starter inspires total confidence, which is reflected in the over/under sitting at 9. The Giants are 6-1 SU in their last seven games against the Chicago Cubs.

The New York Mets visit Petco Park to wrap up their series against the San Diego Padres, with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -152 home favorite behind Randy Vasquez (5-3, 3.31 ERA), one of the more reliable starters in the NL this season, while New York counters with Sean Manaea (0-1, 5.08 ERA). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

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