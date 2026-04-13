The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Cubs vs. Phillies (-181) starts at 6:40 p.m. ET. A late MLB game is between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-167). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday betting preview

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs (7-8, 3-3 Away) will visit the Philadelphia Phillies (7-8, 4-5 Home) for the first time this season. This will be the first of a three-game series in Philadelphia. The total is eight runs, and the Cubs have gone over the total in five of the last seven games.

The Phillies are 6-2 in their last eight home games against the Cubs. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers many options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.