Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1,000 FanCash for Cardinals vs. Cubs, MLB betting

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Sunday, with the offer varying by state. There are 15 games set to unfold in the MLB, including the Cubs taking on the Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. ET. Sports bettors can also place wagers on NASCAR at Nashville, which gets underway on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Sunday MLB betting preview

The Chicago Cubs (32-27, 14-16 Away will head to St. Louis to face off with the Reds (30-26, 14-14 Home) at 7:20 p.m. ET. This is the third game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA, 2.31 WHIP), while the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP). The Cardinals are -115 favorites, and the total is set at 8.5. The Cardinals are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides various options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.