The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Wednesday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons (-4.5) will try to take a 3-2 series lead over the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET. In the MLB, the Yankees are -171 favorites over the Orioles. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 25-16 Away) will visit the San Antonio Spurs (60-22, 31-9 Home) for Game 5. Both teams protected their home courts in the two games; the series now becomes a best-of-three. The Pistons are 4.5-point favorites, according to the latest NBA odds, and the total is 212.5 points. The Cavaliers are 0-6 in their last six on the road, and the total has gone over in five of the Cavaliers' last seven games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.