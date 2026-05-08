The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Friday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. The Knicks will face the 76ers (-1.5) in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The line started with the Knicks favored by 1.5 points. Meanwhile, the Spurs, who dropped one game in San Antonio, will visit the Timberwolves (+4.5). Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Friday NBA betting preview

At NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) and Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, 23-18 Home) will meet in Game 3. The 76ers are 1.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 213.5. The Knicks are 5-0 straight-up in their last five games and have gone Over the total in four of their last six games.

The San Antonio Spurs (62-20, 29-12 Away) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, 26-15 Home) in Game 3 on Friday. The Spurs are 4.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 216.5. The Timberwolves have won seven straight home games against San Antonio and have gone Under in four of their last six games. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics Sportsbook provides many options and resources to allow users to game responsibly. Fanatics offers various options, such as the ability to take timeouts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can also take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-MY-RESET, and you can get more information on problem gambling assistance inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.