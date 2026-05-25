Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN: Get up to $1000 FanCash for Knicks-Cavaliers, Hurricanes-Canadiens, MLB

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get up to $1,000 in FanCash for online sports betting on Monday, with the offer varying by state. You'll get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. In the NBA Playoffs, Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway when the Knicks and Cavaliers (+2.5) face off in Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET. In the NHL, the Hurricanes (-140) will visit the Canadiens. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to get up to $1,000 in FanCash:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Monday NBA, NHL betting preview

The New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) will head to Cleveland to face off with the Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the series 3-0. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 218.5 points. The Knicks are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes (-140) will travel to play the Montreal Canadiens. The series is tied 1-1. The Hurricanes are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 games.

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Responsible Gaming

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